Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.74. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $97.31 and a 1-year high of $138.15.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $106,211,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 198.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 203,213 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $19,430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,109,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 14.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

