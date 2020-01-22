Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Sell

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EA’s net bookings and live services revenues are expected to benefit from portfolio strength from franchises including Apex Legends, Ultimate Team in FIFA and Madden NFL, The Sims 4 and FIFA Online. Moreover, the company is witnessing growth in active player accounts, owing to increased engagement in popular franchises like FIFA, The Sims 4 and Apex Legends. Live services growth is a key catalyst. Notably, EA SPORTS FIFA 20, launched in October, is a hit. Moreover, EA has a strong slate of releases for the rest of fiscal 2020. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, Apex Legends 2, launched in July, was a disappointment. Moreover, it faces intense competition from the likes of Activision and Take-Two.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $112.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

