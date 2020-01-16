Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Hold

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE FVRR opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $44.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Fiverr International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

