Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLDM. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Fluidigm from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of FLDM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,442. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $293.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 119.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 366,527 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 148.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 132.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 235,840 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

