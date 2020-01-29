Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Sell

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FCEL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

FCEL stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,029,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

