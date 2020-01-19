Zacks Investment Research Downgrades General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $340.62 million, a P/E ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. General Finance has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in General Finance by 106.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in General Finance during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in General Finance by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in General Finance by 1,027.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Finance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com