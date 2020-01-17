Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Sell

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.92. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

