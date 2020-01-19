Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) to Sell

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENT. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

