Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Hold

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $35.25 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 92,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

