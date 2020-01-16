Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.60.

Infinera stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 209,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com