Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Hold

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,215. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -1.16.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 276,424 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

