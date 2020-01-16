Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Hold

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITCI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

ITCI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. 26,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $513,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $491,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,024,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,182,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

