Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Hold

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IQ. CLSA lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. 86 Research lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQIYI will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,228 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 14.4% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 692,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,078,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 743,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 421,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

