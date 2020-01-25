Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Sell

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 263,801 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 109.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com