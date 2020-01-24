Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of MANU stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.20, a P/E/G ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Manchester United by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 192,530 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Manchester United by 6.2% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Manchester United by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 23.3% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 61,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

