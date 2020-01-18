Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Sell

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay O. Rothman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 20,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $558,225.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

