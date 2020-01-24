Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to Hold

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CASH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com