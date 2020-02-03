Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) to Sell

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 451,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

