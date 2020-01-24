Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

NGHC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NGHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.39. 14,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,253. National General has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National General will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $104,417.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National General by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National General by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National General by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 332,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

