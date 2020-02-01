Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NWBI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NWBI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,280.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

