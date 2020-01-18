Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.14.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.58. 1,444,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Novocure has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $6,384,701.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,463,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 103,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $9,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,572,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,977 shares of company stock worth $45,409,691 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Novocure by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novocure by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novocure by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Novocure by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

