Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NCNA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. NuCana has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $19.28.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80. Equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NuCana in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

