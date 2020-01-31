Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Hold

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OUTKY stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

