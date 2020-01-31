Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

PCRFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 81,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Panasonic has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Panasonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

