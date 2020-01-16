Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Sell

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRVL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of PRVL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 22,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,750. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

