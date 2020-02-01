Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RLJ. Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 652,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 236,945 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $2,205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110,771 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com