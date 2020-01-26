Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 507,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,750. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $865.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com