Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to Sell

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. Analysts forecast that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

