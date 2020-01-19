Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Visteon (NYSE:VC) to Hold

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

NYSE VC opened at $89.51 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at $272,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 107.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $223,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

