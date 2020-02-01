Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS VLPNY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 1,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

