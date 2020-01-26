Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Weidai (NYSE:WEI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weidai Ltd. provides lending services. The Company offers micro-lending, automobile finance, short term loans and credit cards services. Weidai Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Weidai from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Weidai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Weidai from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of WEI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 70,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,364. Weidai has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $187.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

