Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yeti (NYSE:YETI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YETI. Citigroup downgraded Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on Yeti and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yeti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 102,053 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $2,959,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,435,983 shares of company stock worth $70,736,627 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

