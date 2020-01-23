Zacks Investment Research Lowers AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGEAS/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of AGESY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. 7,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040. AGEAS/S has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51.

About AGEAS/S

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

