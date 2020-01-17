Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Hold

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley raised Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $34.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

