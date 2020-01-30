Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Sell

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $111.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s organic growth has led to rise in revenues. The current trend in consumer-based businesses shifting their marketing spend to data-driven marketing strategies should help retain the momentum. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line. Strategic acquisitions and divestitures have helped Alliance Data to grow inorganically expand the international footprint with the revenue growth. A strong balance sheet supports financial flexibility and effective capital deployment. However, its rising debt level leading to higher interest expenses and lower interest coverage ratio raises financial risk. Its increased cost of operations and higher general and administrative expenses burden on the margins. Also, the shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Argus downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $182.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $12,022,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

