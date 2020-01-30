Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Sell

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

ACC stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

