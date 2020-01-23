Zacks Investment Research Lowers BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIY remained flat at $$7.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

