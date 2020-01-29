Zacks Investment Research Lowers Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) to Hold

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

NYSE BHVN opened at $56.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after buying an additional 157,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

