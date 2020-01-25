Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) to Hold

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEDU. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE BEDU opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

