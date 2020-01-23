Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRMK. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ BRMK traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,345. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

