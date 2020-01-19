Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Hold

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

CLSN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.44% of Celsion worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com