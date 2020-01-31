Zacks Investment Research Lowers ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Sell

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. 28,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,225. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $44.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,836,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $6,483,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $6,851,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

