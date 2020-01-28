Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

