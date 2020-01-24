Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) to Hold

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DL. ValuEngine downgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded China Distance Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DL opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. China Distance Education has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.27 million. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, analysts forecast that China Distance Education will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Distance Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of China Distance Education worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Distance Education (DL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com