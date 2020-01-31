Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Sell

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

CTXR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,881. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com