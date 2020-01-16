Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) to Hold

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

EFOI opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

