Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evergy’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. The company is gaining from new retail rates implemented in its service territories and lower shares outstanding. Evergy is on track to generate a substantial volume of electricity from wind assets and aims to produce nearly 60% of electricity from clean sources by 2020. Share repurchases, cost-saving initiatives and long-term investments are anticipated to strengthen its operations and boost earnings. However, Evergy generates a major chunk of sales come from residential and commercial customers, and unfavorable weather lowers sales volumes from these customer categories. Despite maintenance, unplanned outages in transmission and distribution assets could adversely impacting business and profitability.”

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,478,000 after buying an additional 1,246,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,013,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Evergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,360,000 after purchasing an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after purchasing an additional 205,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

