Zacks Investment Research Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $65,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $154,000. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

