Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Hold

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

FENC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

