Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 1,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,779. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

